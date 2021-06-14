Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -356.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

