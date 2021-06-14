Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Adtalem Global Education worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

