Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Dril-Quip worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

