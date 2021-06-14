Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Belden worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 22.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $53.94 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

