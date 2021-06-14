Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 181.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $61,524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $101.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

