Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Archrock worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -473.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,795 shares of company stock worth $2,409,844. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

