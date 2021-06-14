Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.