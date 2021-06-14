Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

