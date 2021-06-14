Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,018 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $14.50 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.