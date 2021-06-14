Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,057 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

