Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,559 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of NOW worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

