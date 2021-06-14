Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,061 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of InterDigital worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

