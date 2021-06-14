Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 183,200 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2,063.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Celsius worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of CELH opened at $63.81 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

