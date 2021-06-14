Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,392 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Avanos Medical worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

