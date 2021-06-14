Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Redwood Trust worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.00 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

