Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $56.74 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.