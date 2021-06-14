Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $50,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,876 shares of company stock worth $18,853,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.