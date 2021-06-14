Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Teledyne FLIR worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,181 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

