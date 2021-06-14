Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,438,533 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

