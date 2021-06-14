Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 171,389 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.