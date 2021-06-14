Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,792 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Brookline Bancorp worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.