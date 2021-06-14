Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,376 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PVH worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

