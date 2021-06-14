Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $8.84 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 372,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.59 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

