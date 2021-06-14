PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $47.00 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000203 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,770,356,850 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

