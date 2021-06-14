Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.