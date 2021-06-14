Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

PCOR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.34. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,753. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

