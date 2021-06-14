Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Up to $83.99

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.99, but opened at $87.00. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

