Progenity (PROG) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Progenity to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Progenity alerts:

71.5% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Progenity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -253.19% N/A -141.00% Progenity Competitors -169.08% -17.63% -10.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progenity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $74.31 million -$192.53 million -0.45 Progenity Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -41.17

Progenity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Progenity. Progenity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progenity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20 Progenity Competitors 228 839 1270 36 2.47

Progenity currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 64.04%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Progenity rivals beat Progenity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.