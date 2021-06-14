Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $787,508.99 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $787,508.99 and $93,954.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

