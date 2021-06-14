Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,754,822,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,731,349 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

