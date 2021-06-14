Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 7.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Prologis worth $682,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.