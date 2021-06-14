Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PLD stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.14. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

