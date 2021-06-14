Prologis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,384 call options.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. Prologis has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.