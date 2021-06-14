Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,822 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $21.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,652,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,745,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

