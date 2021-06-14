Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,822 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $21.43.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

