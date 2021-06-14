Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Propy has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and $423,374.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

