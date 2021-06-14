PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.26 million and the highest is $62.00 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

PRO stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.