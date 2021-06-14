Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $1.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002600 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014330 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.