Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.