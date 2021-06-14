Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 10282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

