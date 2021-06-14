Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

