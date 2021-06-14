Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Up 10.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 69,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,120,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.