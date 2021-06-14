Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Proxim Wireless stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. Proxim Wireless has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

