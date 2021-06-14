Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Proxim Wireless stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. Proxim Wireless has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Proxim Wireless Company Profile
