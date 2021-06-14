Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,504,501 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $777,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.24. 721,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The company has a market capitalization of $475.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.