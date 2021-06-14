Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Prologis worth $251,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after buying an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $125.47. 21,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,299. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

