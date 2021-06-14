Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of General Motors worth $259,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.45. 286,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.