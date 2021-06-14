Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $181,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.27. 182,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

