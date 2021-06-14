Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 299,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Walt Disney worth $328,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock remained flat at $$177.38 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 160,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,928. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $322.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

