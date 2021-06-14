Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $333,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 187.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

