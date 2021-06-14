Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,113 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Sempra Energy worth $175,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 302.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. 24,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $142.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

